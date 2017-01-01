- Calories per serving 410
- Fat per serving 14g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 22g
- Carbohydrate per serving 51g
- Fiber per serving 8g
- Cholesterol per serving 425mg
- Sodium per serving 870mg
- Resistant starch per serving 1.8g
Curried Egg Salad Sandwich
Jim Bathie
The curry adds a health-promoting antioxidant jolt to this traditional comfort dish. To save prep time, batch-cook a dozen eggs at the beginning of each week, so you always have two handy.
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine eggs, yogurt, bell pepper, curry powder, salt, and pepper, in a small bowl; stir well.
Step 2
Place spinach on rye bread, top with egg salad, and serve the orange on the side.
The CarbLovers Diet