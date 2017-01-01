Black Bean & Zucchini Quesadillas

Jim Bathie
Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
2 Mins
Yield
1 serving
Health.com
March 2016

If you are making this lunch at the office (where no oven is available), just nuke this in the microwave for 1 minute instead of broiling it.

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup canned black beans, rinsed and drained
  • 2 tablespoons salsa
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped zucchini
  • 4 (6-inch) corn tortillas
  • 4 tablespoons shredded Cheddar cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 400
  • Fat per serving 11g
  • Saturated fat per serving 6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving .5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
  • Protein per serving 18g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 65g
  • Fiber per serving 13g
  • Cholesterol per serving 30mg
  • Sodium per serving 670mg
  • Rs per serving 4.7g

How to Make It

Combine beans and salsa in a small bowl; mash with a fork. Stir in zucchini. Layer 1 tortilla with half the bean mixture, sprinkle with 2 tablespoons cheese, and top with another tortilla. Repeat with remaining tortillas, bean mixture, and cheese. In broiler or toaster oven, cook quesadillas 1 minute on each side until cheese is melted and bubbly.

