- Calories per serving 400
- Fat per serving 11g
- Saturated fat per serving 6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving .5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
- Protein per serving 18g
- Carbohydrate per serving 65g
- Fiber per serving 13g
- Cholesterol per serving 30mg
- Sodium per serving 670mg
- Rs per serving 4.7g
Black Bean & Zucchini Quesadillas
Jim Bathie
If you are making this lunch at the office (where no oven is available), just nuke this in the microwave for 1 minute instead of broiling it.
How to Make It
Combine beans and salsa in a small bowl; mash with a fork. Stir in zucchini. Layer 1 tortilla with half the bean mixture, sprinkle with 2 tablespoons cheese, and top with another tortilla. Repeat with remaining tortillas, bean mixture, and cheese. In broiler or toaster oven, cook quesadillas 1 minute on each side until cheese is melted and bubbly.
