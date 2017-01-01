Arugula Salad with Lemon-Dijon Dressing

Prep Time
7 Mins
Yield
Makes: 1 serving
Health.com
July 2010

Most croutons are made from stale white bread, which is nearly devoid of resistant starch and fiber. Here, youï¿½ll use rye bread instead, for an extra dose of RS.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 3 cups arugula
  • 1/2 cup grape tomatoes
  • 1/2 cup canned white beans, rinsed and drained
  • 2 slices rye bread, toasted and cut into 1-inch cubes
  • 1 tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 400
  • Fat per serving 10g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
  • Protein per serving 18g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 61g
  • Fiber per serving 11g
  • Cholesterol per serving 5mg
  • Sodium per serving 710mg
  • Rs per serving 1.8g

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine first 3 ingredients in a small bowl, stirring with a whisk.

Step 2

Combine arugula, tomatoes, and beans in a large bowl. Add dressing; toss gently. Top with rye bread croutons and cheese.

CarbLovers Diet Cookbook

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up