- Calories per serving 400
- Fat per serving 10g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
- Protein per serving 18g
- Carbohydrate per serving 61g
- Fiber per serving 11g
- Cholesterol per serving 5mg
- Sodium per serving 710mg
- Rs per serving 1.8g
Arugula Salad with Lemon-Dijon Dressing
Most croutons are made from stale white bread, which is nearly devoid of resistant starch and fiber. Here, youï¿½ll use rye bread instead, for an extra dose of RS.
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine first 3 ingredients in a small bowl, stirring with a whisk.
Step 2
Combine arugula, tomatoes, and beans in a large bowl. Add dressing; toss gently. Top with rye bread croutons and cheese.
CarbLovers Diet Cookbook