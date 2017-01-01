Sharp Cheddar & Egg on Rye

Jim Bathie
Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
5 Mins
Yield
1 serving
Health.com
March 2016

This quick and easy breakfast sandwich only has four ingredients and will keep you satisfied all morning long.

The protein and fiber in this easy dish will keep you satisfied all morning. If you don’t like Cheddar, substitute any hard cheese.

Ingredients

  • 1 large egg
  • 2 slices rye bread, toasted
  • 1 slice sharp Cheddar cheese
  • 1 small apple, cored and sliced

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 420
  • Fat per serving 18g
  • Saturated fat per serving 8g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
  • Protein per serving 19g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 49g
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 240mg
  • Sodium per serving 620mg
  • Rs per serving 1.8g

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat a nonstick skillet over medium heat. Coat pan with cooking spray. Add egg; cook until set, about 3 minutes.

Step 2

Top toast with cheese; place egg over cheese. Serve with apple slices on the side.

