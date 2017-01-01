- Calories per serving 380
- Fat per serving 17g
- Saturated fat per serving 6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 20g
- Carbohydrate per serving 37g
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 340mg
- Sodium per serving 720mg
- Rs per serving 1.4g
Potato-Crusted Spinach Quiche
Try a delicate spinach quiche made with a potato crust for your next Sunday brunch. Serve with a side of fruit and mimosas for the perfect mid-morning treat.
Quiche crust is usually made from butter and flour. This version is made with shredded potatoes, which cuts fat and calories, and ups the Resistant Starch factor.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 400°. Coat inside of a deep-dish 9-inch pie plate with 1 teaspoon olive oil; set aside.
Combine potatoes and egg white in a large bowl. Toss lightly. Add flour and salt; toss to coat. Transfer to pie plate, and pat evenly into bottom and sides to form crust. Drizzle remaining 2 teaspoons oil over crust. Bake at 400° for 15 minutes, or until edges begin to brown. Remove from oven. Reduce oven temperature to 350°.
While crust bakes, place spinach, onion, and 2 tablespoons water in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on HIGH 2 minutes or until spinach begins to wilt. Drain. Place spinach mixture in a colander and squeeze to drain; coarsely chop and set aside.
Combine eggs and ricotta cheese in a large mixing bowl; stir with a whisk until smooth. Season to taste with black pepper. Stir in spinach mixture, half of Swiss cheese, and bacon.
Pour egg mixture over potato crust, spreading with the back of a spoon to distribute evenly. Leave a 1/2-inch crust along the outer edge. Sprinkle remaining Swiss cheese on top. Bake at 350° for 50 to 55 minutes, until puffed and golden. Let cool on a wire rack 10 to 15 minutes before serving.
The CarbLovers Diet