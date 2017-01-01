Potato-Crusted Spinach Quiche

Jim Bathie
Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
1 Hour
Yield
4 servings
Health.com
March 2016

Try a delicate spinach quiche made with a potato crust for your next Sunday brunch. Serve with a side of fruit and mimosas for the perfect mid-morning treat.

Quiche crust is usually made from butter and flour. This version is made with shredded potatoes, which cuts fat and calories, and ups the Resistant Starch factor.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil, divided
  • 1 (20-ounce) package shredded potatoes (about 3 1/2 cups)
  • 1 large egg white, whisked
  • 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 6 ounces fresh spinach
  • 1/4 cup chopped onion
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • 6 large eggs
  • 1/4 cup part-skim ricotta cheese
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 ounces Swiss cheese, shredded (about 1/2 cup)
  • 1 ounce Canadian bacon, finely chopped

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 380
  • Fat per serving 17g
  • Saturated fat per serving 6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 20g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 37g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 340mg
  • Sodium per serving 720mg
  • Rs per serving 1.4g

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400°. Coat inside of a deep-dish 9-inch pie plate with 1 teaspoon olive oil; set aside.

Step 2

Combine potatoes and egg white in a large bowl. Toss lightly. Add flour and salt; toss to coat. Transfer to pie plate, and pat evenly into bottom and sides to form crust. Drizzle remaining 2 teaspoons oil over crust. Bake at 400° for 15 minutes, or until edges begin to brown. Remove from oven. Reduce oven temperature to 350°.

Step 3

While crust bakes, place spinach, onion, and 2 tablespoons water in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on HIGH 2 minutes or until spinach begins to wilt. Drain. Place spinach mixture in a colander and squeeze to drain; coarsely chop and set aside.

Step 4

Combine eggs and ricotta cheese in a large mixing bowl; stir with a whisk until smooth. Season to taste with black pepper. Stir in spinach mixture, half of Swiss cheese, and bacon.

Step 5

Pour egg mixture over potato crust, spreading with the back of a spoon to distribute evenly. Leave a 1/2-inch crust along the outer edge. Sprinkle remaining Swiss cheese on top. Bake at 350° for 50 to 55 minutes, until puffed and golden. Let cool on a wire rack 10 to 15 minutes before serving.

The CarbLovers Diet

