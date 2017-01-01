Polenta Fritters with Asparagus & Eggs

Photo: Jim Bathie
Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
10 Mins
Yield
1 serving (4 pieces polenta, 2 eggs, and 6 asparagus spears)
Health.com
March 2016

Naturally high in Resistant Starch, polenta is also rich in fiber and contains a decent amount of protein, too.

Ingredients

  • Cooking spray
  • 4 (1/2-inch-thick) slices polenta in tube (6 ounces)
  • 6 asparagus spears, trimmed
  • 2 large eggs
  • 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
  • black pepper to taste

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 380
  • Fat per serving 17g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
  • Protein per serving 23g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 30g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 433mg
  • Sodium per serving 600mg
  • Resistant starch per serving 1.5g

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Coat pan with cooking spray. Add polenta and asparagus; cook 8 minutes, turning once.

Step 2

Push polenta and asparagus to side of pan. Coat pan with cooking spray. Add eggs, and fry until yolk is set, about 3 minutes.

Step 3

Serve eggs on warm polenta with asparagus on the side. Top with cheese and black pepper.

The CarbLovers Diet

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up