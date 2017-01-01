- Calories per serving 420
- Fat per serving 6g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 15g
- Carbohydrate per serving 83g
- Fiber per serving 8g
- Cholesterol per serving 10mg
- Sodium per serving 115mg
- Resistant starch per serving 5.2g
Oatmeal with Prune & Banana Compote
Jim Bathie
This quick and easy oatmeal recipe is cooked in the microwave and makes a hearty breakfast dish with the addition of a prune and banana Mixture.
A rich source of vitamin C and phenols–a type of antioxidant thought to protect brain cells from damage–plums (which you may know as prunes) add a nice flavor to this traditional morning dish.
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine milk and oats in a small microwave-safe bowl. Microwave at HIGH 3 to 5 minutes.
Step 2
Combine plum, banana, and ginger; sprinkle over oatmeal.
The CarbLovers Diet