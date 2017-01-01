Cornflakes, Low-Fat Milk & Berries

Prep Time
5 Mins
Yield
1 serving (2 1/2 cups)
Health.com
March 2016

For a quick and healthy breakfast, serve cornflakes cereal topped with fresh berries and low-fat milk.

It doesn’t matter what types of berries you use for this recipe. All of them–strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, blackberries–are high in fiber, low in calories, and rich in antioxidants.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups cornflakes
  • 1 cup 1% low-fat milk
  • 1 cup berries, fresh or frozen, thawed

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 370
  • Fat per serving 3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0g
  • Protein per serving 13g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 78g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 10mg
  • Sodium per serving 640mg
  • Rs per serving 1.8g

How to Make It

Place cornflakes in a small bowl. Top with milk and berries.

