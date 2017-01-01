- Calories per serving 370
- Fat per serving 3g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0g
- Protein per serving 13g
- Carbohydrate per serving 78g
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 10mg
- Sodium per serving 640mg
- Rs per serving 1.8g
Cornflakes, Low-Fat Milk & Berries
Jim Bathie
For a quick and healthy breakfast, serve cornflakes cereal topped with fresh berries and low-fat milk.
It doesn’t matter what types of berries you use for this recipe. All of them–strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, blackberries–are high in fiber, low in calories, and rich in antioxidants.
How to Make It
Place cornflakes in a small bowl. Top with milk and berries.
The CarbLovers Diet