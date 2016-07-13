- Calories per serving 410
- Fat per serving 12g
- Saturated fat per serving 5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
- Protein per serving 16g
- Carbohydrate per serving 58g
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 215mg
- Sodium per serving 470mg
- Rs per serving 1.2g
Coconut French Toast with Raspberry Syrup
Save this dish for a weekend morning when you are not in a rush. You may use fresh or thawed frozen unsweetened berries.
How to Make It
Step 1
Watch the video: How to Make Coconut French Toast with Raspberry Syrup
Step 2
Combine eggs, milk, and vanilla in a large bowl.
Step 3
Lightly dip bread slices in egg mixture; pat shredded coconut onto both sides of bread.
Step 4
Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Coat pan with cooking spray. Add bread slices, and cook 4 minutes on each side until golden.
Step 5
Combine raspberries and maple syrup in a small microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on HIGH 30 seconds. Serve over French toast.
The CarbLovers Diet