Breakfast Barley with Banana & Sunflower Seeds

Are you usually in a rush in the morning and need something healthy and filling to help power your day? Then this barley breakfast bowl with bananas and sunflower seeds is for you. It’s microwavable, versatile, and good on the go.

Barley is a tasty whole grain rich in protein and nutrients such as iron and magnesium. The high fiber content in barley stimulates your digestive system and makes you feel fuller longer, which can help with appetite regulation and weight loss. The bananas are packed with potassium and prebiotics that help balance the bacteria in your gut. Sunflower seeds contain vitamin E, protein, and healthy fats that raise good cholesterol levels.

The video above shows how you can make this easy recipe with only five simple ingredients: pearl barley, water, bananas, sunflower seeds, and honey. Whipping it up is so simple, it takes about the same time and energy as buttering a slice of toast. Just microwave the barley and water for six minutes and throw in the ingredients on top—then eat and enjoy.