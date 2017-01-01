- Calories per serving 410
- Fat per serving 12g
- Saturated fat per serving 3.5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 26g
- Carbohydrate per serving 50g
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 220mg
- Sodium per serving 330mg
- Rs per serving 4.6g
Blueberry Oat Pancakes with Maple Yogurt
If you cannot find Greek yogurt, you can substitute plain low-fat yogurt instead. You may use fresh or thawed frozen unsweetened berries.
How to Make It
Combine oats, cottage cheese, eggs, and vanilla in a blender or food processor. Process until smooth. Gently stir in blueberries.
Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Coat pan with cooking spray. Spoon about 2 tablespoons batter per pancake into pan. Cook 3 minutes or until tops are covered with bubbles and edges look cooked. Carefully turn pancakes over, and cook 3 minutes until golden.
Combine yogurt and maple syrup; serve over pancakes.
