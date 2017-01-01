Blueberry Oat Pancakes with Maple Yogurt

Combine oats, cottage cheese, eggs, and vanilla in a blender or food processor. Process until smooth. Gently stir in blueberries.

Step 2

Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Coat pan with cooking spray. Spoon about 2 tablespoons batter per pancake into pan. Cook 3 minutes or until tops are covered with bubbles and edges look cooked. Carefully turn pancakes over, and cook 3 minutes until golden.