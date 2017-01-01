- Calories per serving 400
- Fat per serving 10g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 72g
- Fiber per serving 10g
- Cholesterol per serving 5mg
- Sodium per serving 55mg
- Rs per serving 4.6g
Apple & Almond Muesli
Photo: Jim Bathie
Make this dish the day before if you are short on time in the morning. Mix all ingredients, cover, and keep overnight in the fridge.
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine oats and milk in a small bowl. Let stand 7 minutes.
Step 2
Stir in apple, almonds, and honey.
The Carblovers Diet