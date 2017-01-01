White Bean & Herb Hummus with Crudites

Prep Time
5 Mins
Yield
1 serving
The MUFAs, fiber, and resistant starch in this snack will tide you over until your next meal.

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup canned white beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1 tablespoon chopped chives
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • Assorted raw vegetables, such as chopped broccoli florets, sliced green and red peppers, and baby carrots

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 150
  • Fat per serving 10g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 14g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Sodium per serving 35mg
  • Rs per serving 2g

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine beans, chives, lemon juice, and oil in a small bowl. Mash with a fork until smooth.

Step 2

Serve with 1/2 cup raw vegetables, such as cucumbers, carrots, sugar snap peas, bell peppers, broccoli, and grape tomatoes.

