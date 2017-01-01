- Calories per serving 150
- Fat per serving 10g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 14g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Sodium per serving 35mg
- Rs per serving 2g
White Bean & Herb Hummus with Crudites
Quentin Bacon
The MUFAs, fiber, and resistant starch in this snack will tide you over until your next meal.
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine beans, chives, lemon juice, and oil in a small bowl. Mash with a fork until smooth.
Step 2
Serve with 1/2 cup raw vegetables, such as cucumbers, carrots, sugar snap peas, bell peppers, broccoli, and grape tomatoes.