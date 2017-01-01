Skillet Salmon & Parmesan Potatoes

Jim Bathie
Prep Time
8 Mins
Cook Time
12 Mins
Yield
2 servings (3 ounces salmon, 2 potato halves, and 1 1/2 cups salad)
Health.com
July 2010

Salmon, like tuna, is packed with metabolism-boosting omega-3 fatty acids. This dish also features CLA in the cheese, and RS from the potatoes and the fiber in the greens.

Ingredients

  • 1 (6-ounce) salmon fillet (about 1-inch thick)
  • Cooking spray
  • 2 medium potatoes
  • 4 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
  • 2 cups mixed salad greens
  • 1 cup chopped tomatoes
  • 2 tablespoons low-fat balsamic vinaigrette
  • 1 lemon
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 410
  • Fat per serving 12g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3.5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 30g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 49g
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 50mg
  • Sodium per serving 800mg
  • Resistant starch per serving 2.1g

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat a nonstick skillet or grill pan over medium-high heat. Coat fish with cooking spray. Add fish to pan, and cook 6 minutes on each side or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork.

Step 2

While fish cooks, pierce potatoes with a fork; arrange in a circle on paper towels in a microwave oven. Microwave on HIGH 8 to 10 minutes, rearranging potatoes after 5 minutes. Let stand 5 minutes.

Step 3

Cut cooked potatoes in half, and sprinkle with salt, pepper, and cheese.

Step 4

Combine greens, tomatoes, and vinaigrette in a bowl; toss gently.

Step 5

Cut lemon in half, and squeeze lemon juice over fish. Serve with potatoes and salad.

CarbLovers Diet Cookbook

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up