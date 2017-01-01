Shrimp Stir-Fry

Quentin Bacon
Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
10 Mins
Yield
Makes 2 servings
Health.com
March 2016

This super-easy shrimp stir-fry comes together quickly and is a great way to use up leftover rice. 

To save time, make the Resistant Starch-rich brown rice for this dish ahead of time, batch-cooking it for the week ahead. Alternatively, you can use a precooked pouch or frozen brown rice.

Ingredients

  • 2 teaspoons dark sesame oil
  • 2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 1 tablespoon grated peeled fresh ginger
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 4 cups frozen stir-fry vegetables, thawed
  • 3 ounces (about 14 medium) frozen precooked shrimp, thawed
  • 1 1/2 cups cooked brown rice
  • 2 tablespoons sliced almonds
  • 1 scallion, chopped

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 410
  • Fat per serving 9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3.5g
  • Protein per serving 17g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 61g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 65mg
  • Sodium per serving 710mg
  • Rs per serving 2.6g

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add soy sauce, honey, ginger, and garlic; cook 1 minute.

Step 2

Add vegetables, shrimp, and rice; cook 8 minutes.

Step 3

Remove from heat. Top with almonds and scallions.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up