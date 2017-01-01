- Calories per serving 390
- Fat per serving 11g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
- Protein per serving 28g
- Carbohydrate per serving 48g
- Fiber per serving 11g
- Cholesterol per serving 45mg
- Sodium per serving 580mg
- Resistant starch per serving 2.3g
Grilled Burgers & 3-Bean Salad
If you're grilling out any time this summer, add this tasty entrée to your menu. With less than 400 calories, these burgers are a healthy and savory option for the whole family.
With 28 grams of protein, this is a stick-to-your-ribs meal that (thanks to plenty of metabolism boosters) will fill you up but wonï¿½t fill you out.
How to Make It
Divide beef into 2 equal portions, shaping each into a 1/2-inch-thick patty. Rub olive oil on both sides of patties.
Heat a nonstick skillet or grill pan over medium heat. Place patties in pan; cook 6 minutes on each side, or until a meat thermometer inserted into middle of burger registers 160ï¿½.
Combine green beans, white beans, kidney beans, carrot, bell pepper, and vinaigrette in a bowl; toss gently.
Serve burgers and a few lettuce leaves on whole-grain buns with bean salad on the side.