Grilled Burgers & 3-Bean Salad

Jim Bathie
Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
15 Mins
Yield
Makes: 2 servings
Health.com
March 2016

If you're grilling out any time this summer, add this tasty entrée to your menu. With less than 400 calories, these burgers are a healthy and savory option for the whole family.

With 28 grams of protein, this is a stick-to-your-ribs meal that (thanks to plenty of metabolism boosters) will fill you up but wonï¿½t fill you out.

Ingredients

  • 6 ounces lean ground sirloin or bison
  • 1 teaspoon olive oil
  • 1/2 cup green beans, fresh or frozen, thawed
  • 1/2 cup canned white beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1/2 cup canned kidney beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1/2 cup chopped carrot
  • 1/2 cup chopped green bell pepper
  • 2 tablespoons low-fat Italian vinaigrette
  • Romaine lettuce leaves
  • 2 (11/2-ounce) whole-grain hamburger buns

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 390
  • Fat per serving 11g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
  • Protein per serving 28g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 48g
  • Fiber per serving 11g
  • Cholesterol per serving 45mg
  • Sodium per serving 580mg
  • Resistant starch per serving 2.3g

How to Make It

Step 1

Divide beef into 2 equal portions, shaping each into a 1/2-inch-thick patty. Rub olive oil on both sides of patties.

Step 2

Heat a nonstick skillet or grill pan over medium heat. Place patties in pan; cook 6 minutes on each side, or until a meat thermometer inserted into middle of burger registers 160ï¿½.

Step 3

Combine green beans, white beans, kidney beans, carrot, bell pepper, and vinaigrette in a bowl; toss gently.

Step 4

Serve burgers and a few lettuce leaves on whole-grain buns with bean salad on the side.

