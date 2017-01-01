Caramelized Onion-Veggie Burger

Quentin Bacon
Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
25 Mins
Yield
Makes 8 burgers (serving size: 1 burger)
Lori Powell
March 2016

This delicious veggie burger is a healthy and savory choice for a summer entrée.

Ingredients

  • 1 large garlic clove, chopped
  • 1/2 pound cremini mushrooms, stems removed
  • 1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
  • 1 large onion, chopped (about 3 cups)
  • 1 cup canned lentils, rinsed and drained
  • 3/4 cup whole-wheat breadcrumbs
  • 1 large egg, whisked
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 cup yellow cornmeal
  • 2 ounces goat cheese, crumbled (about 1/4 cup)
  • 6 whole-grain buns
  • 8 tomato slices (optional)
  • Fresh basil leaves (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 337
  • Fat per serving 8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 14g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 53g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 32mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 653mg
  • Calcium per serving 108mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Pulse first 3 ingredients in food processor until finely chopped.

Step 2

Heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium-high heat in a skillet; turn down to medium, and cook onion, stirring occasionally, about 15 minutes or until golden brown. Add mushroom mixture, and cook, stirring, about 2-3 minutes or until liquid evaporates. Remove from heat, and let cool.

Step 3

Stir cooled mushroom mixture into lentils, and combine with next 3 ingredients (through salt) until well-combined. Form mixture into 6 patties (about 1/2 cup each). Put cornmeal on a shallow plate, and coat burgers evenly.

Step 4

Heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a nonstick skillet over medium heat, and cook burgers about 3 minutes or until golden brown on underside. Flip burgers, and top with cheese. Cook about 3 minutes more or until golden brown and cheese is melted. Serve burgers on buns topped with tomato and basil, if desired.

