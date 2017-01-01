- Calories per serving 337
- Fat per serving 8g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 14g
- Carbohydrate per serving 53g
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 32mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 653mg
- Calcium per serving 108mg
Caramelized Onion-Veggie Burger
This delicious veggie burger is a healthy and savory choice for a summer entrée.
How to Make It
Pulse first 3 ingredients in food processor until finely chopped.
Heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium-high heat in a skillet; turn down to medium, and cook onion, stirring occasionally, about 15 minutes or until golden brown. Add mushroom mixture, and cook, stirring, about 2-3 minutes or until liquid evaporates. Remove from heat, and let cool.
Stir cooled mushroom mixture into lentils, and combine with next 3 ingredients (through salt) until well-combined. Form mixture into 6 patties (about 1/2 cup each). Put cornmeal on a shallow plate, and coat burgers evenly.
Heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a nonstick skillet over medium heat, and cook burgers about 3 minutes or until golden brown on underside. Flip burgers, and top with cheese. Cook about 3 minutes more or until golden brown and cheese is melted. Serve burgers on buns topped with tomato and basil, if desired.