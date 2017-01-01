Ground Sirloin Sliders

Quentin Bacon
Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
8 Mins
Yield
Makes 6 servings (serving size: 2 sliders)
Lori Powell
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 12 miniature buns or dinner rolls
  • 3/4 pound lean ground sirloin
  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • Olive oil cooking spray
  • 2 ounces extra-sharp Cheddar cheese, thinly sliced
  • 24 small dill pickle slices

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 283
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 18g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 38g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 27mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 697mg
  • Calcium per serving 134mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Remove some of the fluffy center from the buns so that they will sit well on top of burgers; set aside.

Step 2

Combine sirloin with Worcestershire and pepper, and form into 12 (2-inch) flat patties.

Step 3

Preheat a lightly oiled grill pan over moderate heat until hot but not smoking. Cook burgers over moderate heat, turning, and evenly top with cheese, about 2 minutes per side for medium or until cheese is melted. (Use a meat thermometer to check that burgers have reached 160°.) Transfer the burgers to a plate, and grill the buns, cut sides down, 1-2 minutes or until toasted.

Step 4

Sandwich burgers between buns with about 2 pickles per slider.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up