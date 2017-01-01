Spiced Black Bean Hummus with Marinated Peaches

Quentin Bacon
Yield
Makes 8 servings (serving size: 2/3 cup mixture and 5 chips)
Shawn McClain
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 1 (15-ounce) can black beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1 garlic clove
  • 2 tablespoons tahini
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon Sriracha chili sauce
  • 1 large lemon
  • 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1 firm ripe avocado
  • Sea salt
  • 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon chopped parsley
  • 1 ripe large peach
  • Freshly baked pita chips

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 226
  • Fat per serving 12g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 6g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 25g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 319mg
  • Calcium per serving 27mg

How to Make It

Put black beans, garlic clove, tahini, olive oil, chili sauce, and the juice of 1 large lemon in a food processor; pulse until smooth. (If the hummus is too thick, you can drizzle in some of the black bean liquid from the can.) Season with 1/2 teaspoon sea salt. Transfer hummus to a bowl, and let chill. Meanwhile, dice avocado, and place into a small mixing bowl. Season with sea salt, 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice, and chopped parsley. Dice peach, and add to avocado mixture; toss gently. To serve, place hummus into a serving dish, and top with marinated peaches and avocado. Serve with freshly baked pita chips.

