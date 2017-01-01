- Calories per serving 226
- Fat per serving 12g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 6g
- Carbohydrate per serving 25g
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 319mg
- Calcium per serving 27mg
Spiced Black Bean Hummus with Marinated Peaches
Quentin Bacon
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Put black beans, garlic clove, tahini, olive oil, chili sauce, and the juice of 1 large lemon in a food processor; pulse until smooth. (If the hummus is too thick, you can drizzle in some of the black bean liquid from the can.) Season with 1/2 teaspoon sea salt. Transfer hummus to a bowl, and let chill. Meanwhile, dice avocado, and place into a small mixing bowl. Season with sea salt, 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice, and chopped parsley. Dice peach, and add to avocado mixture; toss gently. To serve, place hummus into a serving dish, and top with marinated peaches and avocado. Serve with freshly baked pita chips.