Warm Black Bean and Orange Salad

Quentin Bacon
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1/2 cup)
Claire Robinson
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 small red onion, thinly sliced
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1 orange
  • 1 (15-ounce) can black beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • Extra-virgin olive oil

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 174
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 6g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 23g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 222mg
  • Calcium per serving 57mg

How to Make It

Heat 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Add red onion slices, and season with salt and pepper, to taste. Reduce the heat to medium-low, and cook the red onion for about 7 minutes or until caramelized. Stir in cumin, and cook the red onion slices for another minute. Deglaze the skillet with the zest and juice of 1 orange, then add rinsed and drained black beans. Cook the black bean-and-red onion mixture for 2-3 minutes or until heated through. Toss in the segments of 1 orange, and season with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Serve the salad with a drizzle of extra-virgin olive oil.

