Veggie Stack with Basil

Quentin Bacon
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 veggie stack, plus a little more than 1/2 cup couscous)
Lori Powell
March 2016

Prep: 20 minutes; Marinate: 20 minutes; Cook: 8 minutes.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup red wine vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped garlic
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil, plus more for brushing grill
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 1 (10-ounce) eggplant, cut crosswise into 12 (1/4-inch-thick) slices
  • 1 (5-ounce) yellow squash, cut crosswise into 8 (1/4-inch-thick) slices
  • 1 (5-ounce) zucchini, cut crosswise into 8 (1/4-inch-thick) slices
  • 3/4 cup uncooked couscous
  • 1 small red onion, cut into 4 (1/4-inch-thick) rings
  • 1 vine-ripened tomato, cut crosswise into 4 slices
  • 1/2 cup (2 ounces) shredded part-skim mozzarella, divided
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh basil, plus additional leaves for garnish

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 309
  • Fat per serving 10g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 10g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 46g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 8mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 157mg
  • Calcium per serving 145mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Whisk together first 6 ingredients. Reserve 1/4 of vinaigrette. Add eggplant, squash, and zucchini. Let stand 20 minutes.

Step 2

Bring 1 cup water to a boil, and stir in couscous. Remove pan from heat, cover, and let stand 5 minutes. Fluff with a fork; cover and keep warm.

Step 3

Preheat a lightly oiled grill or grill pan over moderate heat until hot but not smoking. Cook eggplant, squash, zucchini, and onion, turning, 3 minutes per side or until golden brown and tender. Cook tomatoes 30 seconds per side or until grill marks appear. Make 4 stacks, beginning with a slice of eggplant, then 1 tablespoon mozzarella. Continue stacking vegetables, ending with 1 tablespoon mozzarella. Grill stacks (or bake at 350° for 5 minutes), covered, 2 minutes or until cheese melts.

Step 4

Stir reserved vinaigrette into couscous with chopped basil; spoon onto plates. Top with stacks. Garnish with additional basil, and serve.

