- Calories per serving 241
- Fat per serving 14g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 10g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 30g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 127mg
- Calcium per serving 88mg
Mâche with Summer Lemon Cucumbers and Lychee
Sara Remington
Summer is the perfect time to make a salad with ingredients that have unique flavors like lychees, fresh lemon cucumber, and enoki mushrooms.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
To make dressing, whisk together first 3 ingredients (through sugar) in a bowl. Add oil in a thin stream, whisking constantly. Season with salt and pepper; set aside.
Step 2
Peel and chop lychees. Gently separate mushrooms from one another.
Step 3
For each serving, toss 1 cup mâche with some cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, lemon cucumber, and English cucumber with 1 tablespoon dressing in a bowl. Top with 1 teaspoon chopped lychees and a dash of sea salt. (Add more lychees if you'd like a stronger floral flavor.)
Step 4
*Note: If you can't find lemon cucumbers, use 8 red radishes.