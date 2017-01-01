- Calories per serving 441
- Fat per serving 27g
- Saturated fat per serving 6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 14g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Protein per serving 23g
- Carbohydrate per serving 27g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 57mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 390mg
- Calcium per serving 161mg
Filet Mignon with Roquefort and Red Leaf
This grilled steak salad recipe features cubes of grilled beef tenderloin steak and roasted potatoes served over a mixture of red leaf lettuce, tomato, and crumbled blue cheese.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 375° and grill to high.
Toss first 4 ingredients (through rosemary sprigs); place on a baking sheet. Roast the potatoes for 25 minutes or until golden; set aside.
Combine vinegar and next 6 ingredients (through sugar) in a blender. Add 1/2 cup oil in a thin stream; blend. Add 1/8 teaspoon each salt and pepper; set aside.
While potatoes roast, heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a pan over medium heat. Sauté onion 10-12 minutes or until caramelized; set aside.
Season steaks with remaining salt and pepper. Reduce grill to medium-high; cook steaks for about 7 minutes per side or until desired degree of doneness. Remove from grill; let rest 3 minutes before slicing into 1-inch cubes.
Toss lettuce with tomato and blue cheese; add the potatoes and onion. Drizzle with dressing; toss. Top with steak; serve.