Filet Mignon with Roquefort and Red Leaf

Sara Remington
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
39 Mins
Yield
Makes 8 servings (serving size: 3 ounces steak and about 2 cups salad)
Andrew Swallow
March 2016

This grilled steak salad recipe features cubes of grilled beef tenderloin steak and roasted potatoes served over a mixture of red leaf lettuce, tomato, and crumbled blue cheese.

Ingredients

  • 2 large Yukon Gold potatoes, diced
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 4 thyme sprigs
  • 2 rosemary sprigs, roughly chopped
  • 1/2 cup balsamic vinegar
  • 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • 1 teaspoon chopped fresh garlic
  • 1 teaspoon sliced shallot
  • 1 teaspoon honey
  • 1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon canola oil, divided
  • 1/4 teaspoon sea salt, divided
  • 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided
  • 1 large yellow onion, chopped
  • 4 (6-ounce) prime filet mignon steaks
  • 2 heads red leaf lettuce, leaves separated
  • 2 large tomatoes, quartered and sliced
  • 1/4 pound Roquefort blue cheese, crumbled

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 441
  • Fat per serving 27g
  • Saturated fat per serving 6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 14g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Protein per serving 23g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 27g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 57mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 390mg
  • Calcium per serving 161mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 375° and grill to high.

Step 2

Toss first 4 ingredients (through rosemary sprigs); place on a baking sheet. Roast the potatoes for 25 minutes or until golden; set aside.

Step 3

Combine vinegar and next 6 ingredients (through sugar) in a blender. Add 1/2 cup oil in a thin stream; blend. Add 1/8 teaspoon each salt and pepper; set aside.

Step 4

While potatoes roast, heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a pan over medium heat. Sauté onion 10-12 minutes or until caramelized; set aside.

Step 5

Season steaks with remaining salt and pepper. Reduce grill to medium-high; cook steaks for about 7 minutes per side or until desired degree of doneness. Remove from grill; let rest 3 minutes before slicing into 1-inch cubes.

Step 6

Toss lettuce with tomato and blue cheese; add the potatoes and onion. Drizzle with dressing; toss. Top with steak; serve.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up