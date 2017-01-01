- Calories per serving 413
- Fat per serving 33g
- Saturated fat per serving 9g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 17g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Protein per serving 16g
- Carbohydrate per serving 15g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 292mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 743mg
- Calcium per serving 77mg
Grilled Asparagus and 6-Minute Egg
Prep: 15 minutes; Cook: 12 minutes. This recipe calls for an aioli, which uses a raw egg. If you're pregnant or have food-safety concerns, use a pasteurized egg. And cook the other 4 eggs about 4 minutes more (total of 10 minutes) or until they are completely hard-boiled.
How to Make It
To make aioli, place egg yolk in a bowl (do not use stainless steel). Slowly add oil in a thin stream, whisking constantly until thickened. Add vinegar and truffle or truffle oil.
Preheat grill to medium. Bring a pot of salted water to a boil, and prepare a bowl of ice water.
Snap off tough ends of asparagus spears. Wrap a strip of pancetta around middle of a pair of spears. Grill wrapped asparagus bundles for 6 minutes or until pancetta is crispy.
Using a 2 1/2-inch biscuit cutter, remove middle of each bread slice; discard edges. Brush both sides of each round with butter. Grill bread on each side; set aside.
Cook eggs for 6 minutes in boiling water; place in ice bath to cool. Peel eggs and cut them in half, being very careful not to let yolks fall out.
Place 2 bread rounds on each of 4 serving plates; top with some truffle aioli. Place 1 bunch asparagus on each bread round; top with an egg half.