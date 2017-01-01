Summer Melon with Fig and Prosciutto

Sara Remington
Prep Time
20 Mins
Yield
Makes 8 servings (serving size: about 2 cups)
Andrew Swallow
March 2016

Looking for a new twist on your traditional summer salad? This Summer Melon with Fig and Prosciutto recipe blends sweet fruit with salty  prosciutto di Parma for a unique and tasty side dish . Drizzle each serving with a little olive oil, and garnish with the shaved ricotta salata and a dash of crushed red pepper.

Ingredients

  • 1 Sharlyn melon, peeled, seeded, and cut into medium cubes (about 4 cups)*
  • 1 honeydew melon, peeled, seeded, and cut into medium cubes (about 4 cups)
  • 1 cantaloupe, peeled, seeded, and cut into medium cubes (about 4 cups)
  • 3 ounces prosciutto di Parma, julienned
  • 1 bunch basil
  • 8 fresh dark-skinned figs, trimmed and quartered
  • 1/4 pound arugula
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 (4-ounce) block ricotta salata, shaved, for garnish
  • 1 tablespoon crushed red pepper, for garnish

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 212
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 8g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 34g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 14mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 461mg
  • Calcium per serving 127mg

How to Make It

Step 1

For each serving, place 1/2 cup of each melon in the center of the plate; place about 1/3 ounce prosciutto on top of the melon, followed by a few basil leaves, 4 fig quarters, and a few arugula leaves. Drizzle each serving with a little olive oil, and garnish with the shaved ricotta salata and a dash of crushed red pepper.

Step 2

*Note: If you can't find Sharlyn melon, use extra honeydew or cantaloupe.

