- Calories per serving 212
- Fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 34g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 14mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 461mg
- Calcium per serving 127mg
Summer Melon with Fig and Prosciutto
Sara Remington
Looking for a new twist on your traditional summer salad? This Summer Melon with Fig and Prosciutto recipe blends sweet fruit with salty prosciutto di Parma for a unique and tasty side dish . Drizzle each serving with a little olive oil, and garnish with the shaved ricotta salata and a dash of crushed red pepper.
How to Make It
Step 1
For each serving, place 1/2 cup of each melon in the center of the plate; place about 1/3 ounce prosciutto on top of the melon, followed by a few basil leaves, 4 fig quarters, and a few arugula leaves. Drizzle each serving with a little olive oil, and garnish with the shaved ricotta salata and a dash of crushed red pepper.
Step 2
*Note: If you can't find Sharlyn melon, use extra honeydew or cantaloupe.