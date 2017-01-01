Express Lunch Plate

Grab the ingredients for this fast lunch from the corner deli. This combo is rich in metabolism-boosting CLAs and MUFAs. If you prefer a different type of cheese, go ahead and swap it.

Ingredients

  • 1 large hard-cooked egg
  • 1 ounce Cheddar cheese wedge
  • 1 apple, cored and sliced
  • 3 rye crispbread crackers, such as Wasa or Ryvita

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 400
  • Fat per serving 15g
  • Saturated fat per serving 8g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 240mg
  • Sodium per serving 320mg
  • Carbohydrate per serving 51g
  • Fiber per serving 9g
  • Sugars per serving 20g
  • Protein per serving 16g
  • Rs per serving 1g

How to Make It

Arrange all ingredients on a plate

CarbLovers Diet Cookbook

