Banana Shake

Quentin Bacon
Prep Time
5 Mins
Yield
1 serving (1 1/2 cups)
Health.com
March 2016

Need a Resistant Starch shortcut? Eat a banana. They’re the secret reason this shake is such a slimming way to start your morning. If you are not a breakfast eater, shakes are also an easy way to get the Resistant Starch you need without feeling stuffed.

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 1 banana
  • 12 ounces 1% low-fat milk
  • 2 teaspoon honey
  • 1/2 cup ice

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 300
  • Fat per serving 4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0g
  • Protein per serving 14g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 57g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 20mg
  • Sodium per serving 170mg
  • Rs per serving 4.7g

How to Make It

Place all ingredients in a blender; process until smooth.

The CarbLovers Diet

