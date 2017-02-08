Banana Nut Oatmeal

Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
5 Mins
Yield
1 serving (1 1/2 cups)
Health.com
March 2016

Make this easy oatmeal dish in the microwave for  a hearty, healthy breakfast.

By combining Resistant Starch powerhouses banana and oatmeal, this morning meal alone gets you halfway to your goal of 10 grams daily. The walnuts add some omega-3s, too, for extra fat burning.

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup old-fashioned rolled oats
  • 1 cup water
  • 1 banana, sliced
  • 1 tablespoon chopped walnuts
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 310
  • Fat per serving 8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 4.5g
  • Protein per serving 8g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 57g
  • Fiber per serving 9g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Sodium per serving 0mg
  • Rs per serving 5.2g

How to Make It

Step 1

Watch the video: How to Make Banana-Nut Oatmeal

Step 2

Combine oats and 1 cup water in a small microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on high 3 minutes.

Step 3

Top with banana slices, walnuts, and cinnamon.

The CarbLovers Diet

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up