- Calories per serving 310
- Fat per serving 8g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 4.5g
- Protein per serving 8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 57g
- Fiber per serving 9g
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Sodium per serving 0mg
- Rs per serving 5.2g
Banana Nut Oatmeal
Make this easy oatmeal dish in the microwave for a hearty, healthy breakfast.
By combining Resistant Starch powerhouses banana and oatmeal, this morning meal alone gets you halfway to your goal of 10 grams daily. The walnuts add some omega-3s, too, for extra fat burning.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Watch the video: How to Make Banana-Nut Oatmeal
Step 2
Combine oats and 1 cup water in a small microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on high 3 minutes.
Step 3
Top with banana slices, walnuts, and cinnamon.
The CarbLovers Diet