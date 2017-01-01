- Calories per serving 277
- Fat per serving 8g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 12g
- Carbohydrate per serving 41g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 6mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 620mg
- Calcium per serving 116mg
Roasted Tomato and Artichoke Flatbread Pizza
Quentin Bacon
Add roasted tomatoes and artichokes to amp up the flavor in your flatbread pizza.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat broiler.
Step 2
Toss tomatoes and artichokes with 1 teaspoon oil, and arrange in a shallow baking pan. Broil, stirring occasionally, about 4 minutes or until charred and tomatoes are wilted.
Step 3
Preheat oven to 450°. Top each flatbread with half of tomatoes and artichokes. Sprinkle with grated Parmesan; bake in bottom third of oven 10 minutes or until golden brown and crisp.
Step 4
While the pizza is baking, toss the arugula with shaved Parmesan, lemon juice, remaining 1 teaspoon olive oil, salt, and pepper.
Step 5
Cut pizza into wedges, and serve with arugula alongside.