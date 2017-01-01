Roasted Tomato and Artichoke Flatbread Pizza

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat broiler.

Step 2 Toss tomatoes and artichokes with 1 teaspoon oil, and arrange in a shallow baking pan. Broil, stirring occasionally, about 4 minutes or until charred and tomatoes are wilted.

Step 3 Preheat oven to 450°. Top each flatbread with half of tomatoes and artichokes. Sprinkle with grated Parmesan; bake in bottom third of oven 10 minutes or until golden brown and crisp.

Step 4 While the pizza is baking, toss the arugula with shaved Parmesan, lemon juice, remaining 1 teaspoon olive oil, salt, and pepper.