Roasted Tomato and Artichoke Flatbread Pizza

Quentin Bacon
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
14 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1/2 flatbread and 1/2 cup arugula)
Lori Powell
March 2016

Add roasted tomatoes and artichokes to amp up the flavor in your flatbread pizza.

Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • 1 pint grape tomatoes (2 cups)
  • 1 (13 3/4-ounce) can artichoke hearts, drained and quartered
  • 2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
  • 2 naan flatbreads or lavash
  • 1 tablespoon finely grated fresh Parmesan cheese
  • 2 cups arugula
  • 1/4 cup shaved Parmesan cheese
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 277
  • Fat per serving 8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 12g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 41g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 6mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 620mg
  • Calcium per serving 116mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat broiler.

Step 2

Toss tomatoes and artichokes with 1 teaspoon oil, and arrange in a shallow baking pan. Broil, stirring occasionally, about 4 minutes or until charred and tomatoes are wilted.

Step 3

Preheat oven to 450°. Top each flatbread with half of tomatoes and artichokes. Sprinkle with grated Parmesan; bake in bottom third of oven 10 minutes or until golden brown and crisp.

Step 4

While the pizza is baking, toss the arugula with shaved Parmesan, lemon juice, remaining 1 teaspoon olive oil, salt, and pepper.

Step 5

Cut pizza into wedges, and serve with arugula alongside.

