Maple-Glazed Salmon with Pickled Cucumber

Salmon filets topped with fresh lemon wedges or marinated in a lemon juice-based mixture are classic ways to serve the hearty fish. But this recipe for maple-glazed salmon transforms the cooked salmon into a meal chock full of fall flavors.

Packed with omega-3s, the protein, fat, and nutrients in salmon can help lower blood pressure, boost good cholesterol, and prevent the formation of blood clots—while serving as a healthier alternative to saturated fat–filled red meats. Paired with pickled cucumber and onion for a bit of tang, this dish is equal parts sweet and sour.

To make maple-glazed salmon, combine maple syrup, mustard, cumin, salt, pepper, olive oil, and minced garlic to make the maple glaze you’ll use to coat each salmon fillet. After arranging your salmon on a olive oil–coated baking sheet, coat each piece of fish with the maple glaze and stick in the broiler for six minutes, or until the fish is cooked through. This recipe makes four servings, so you’ll have enough for your family or for a tasty leftover lunch.

To make the pickled vegetables, combine sugar and vinegar in a saucepan, simmering until the sugar completely dissolves. Add chopped veggies and let the mixture cool to room temperature, stirring often. Season the vegetables with salt and pepper after removing them from the vinegar mixture.