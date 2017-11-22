- Calories per serving 250
- Fat per serving 5g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 27g
- Carbohydrate per serving 13g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 72mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 214mg
- Calcium per serving 62mg
Maple-Glazed Salmon with Pickled Cucumber
Salmon filets topped with fresh lemon wedges or marinated in a lemon juice-based mixture are classic ways to serve the hearty fish. But this recipe for maple-glazed salmon transforms the cooked salmon into a meal chock full of fall flavors.
Packed with omega-3s, the protein, fat, and nutrients in salmon can help lower blood pressure, boost good cholesterol, and prevent the formation of blood clots—while serving as a healthier alternative to saturated fat–filled red meats. Paired with pickled cucumber and onion for a bit of tang, this dish is equal parts sweet and sour.
To make maple-glazed salmon, combine maple syrup, mustard, cumin, salt, pepper, olive oil, and minced garlic to make the maple glaze you’ll use to coat each salmon fillet. After arranging your salmon on a olive oil–coated baking sheet, coat each piece of fish with the maple glaze and stick in the broiler for six minutes, or until the fish is cooked through. This recipe makes four servings, so you’ll have enough for your family or for a tasty leftover lunch.
To make the pickled vegetables, combine sugar and vinegar in a saucepan, simmering until the sugar completely dissolves. Add chopped veggies and let the mixture cool to room temperature, stirring often. Season the vegetables with salt and pepper after removing them from the vinegar mixture.
How to Make It
Combine vinegar and sugar in a saucepan; bring to a boil. Simmer 5 minutes or until sugar dissolves. Add cucumber and onion. Cool to room temperature, stirring, 25 minutes.
Remove the vegetables with a slotted spoon; place in a bowl. Add fennel and olive oil, tossing to combine. Season with salt and pepper.
Preheat broiler. Line a shallow baking pan with foil; coat lightly with olive oil cooking spray. Arrange the salmon in a single layer on the pan. Combine the maple syrup and remaining ingredients; spread onto salmon. Broil salmon for 6 minutes or until just cooked through. Portion into 4 servings. Divide the salad among 4 plates; top with salmon.