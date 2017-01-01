Grilled Bison Kebabs over Minted Peas

How to Make It

Step 1 Soak 12 wooden skewers 20 minutes.

Step 2 Whisk together yogurt, 2 tablespoons mint, feta, garlic, lemon juice, and zest. Cover and chill.

Step 3 Mix parsley and next 6 ingredients in a bowl. Form into 12 balls; thread onto skewers. Shape into ovals.

Step 4 Coat grill pan with cooking spray; preheat over medium-high heat. Cook kebabs, turning, 4 minutes for medium.

Step 5 Coat nonstick skillet with cooking spray; heat over medium heat. Cook onion 2 minutes. Stir in peas; cook 3 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in remaining 2 tablespoons mint.