- Calories per serving 231
- Fat per serving 11g
- Saturated fat per serving 5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 19g
- Carbohydrate per serving 13g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 49mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 366mg
- Calcium per serving 82mg
Grilled Bison Kebabs over Minted Peas
Quentin Bacon
Delicious bison gets the skewer treatment and is then paired with an easy dipping sauce. Minted peas complete the Greek-inspired meal.
How to Make It
Step 1
Soak 12 wooden skewers 20 minutes.
Step 2
Whisk together yogurt, 2 tablespoons mint, feta, garlic, lemon juice, and zest. Cover and chill.
Step 3
Mix parsley and next 6 ingredients in a bowl. Form into 12 balls; thread onto skewers. Shape into ovals.
Step 4
Coat grill pan with cooking spray; preheat over medium-high heat. Cook kebabs, turning, 4 minutes for medium.
Step 5
Coat nonstick skillet with cooking spray; heat over medium heat. Cook onion 2 minutes. Stir in peas; cook 3 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in remaining 2 tablespoons mint.
Step 6
Divide vegetables and skewers among 4 plates. Serve with yogurt sauce.