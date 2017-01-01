Moroccan Carrot Salad with Feta

Quentin Bacon
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
11 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: approximately 5 carrots, 1 cup salad, and 2 tablespoons dressing)
Lori Powell
March 2016

Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 3 tablespoons finely chopped shallot
  • 1/2 teaspoon minced garlic
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground cayenne pepper
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon honey
  • 2 tablespoons fresh orange juice
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1 pound (about 20) small carrots, peeled, preferably with greens on (or baby carrots)
  • 4 cups mâche lettuce or other spring greens
  • 12 pitted picholine olives
  • 1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese (2 ounces)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 133
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 16g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 8mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 357mg
  • Calcium per serving 127mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.

Step 2

Meanwhile, heat the olive oil over moderately high heat in a small nonstick skillet; add shallot, and cook, stirring, for about 2 minutes. Add the garlic and the next 3 ingredients (through cinnamon), and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Transfer the mixture to a bowl, and whisk in honey and orange and lemon juice. Stir in cilantro.

Step 3

When water is boiling, cook carrots for 8 minutes or until just tender. With tongs, transfer carrots to a bowl of ice water to stop cooking.

Step 4

Divide the salad greens, carrots, olives, and feta cheese among 4 serving plates. Drizzle with the dressing, and serve.

