- Calories per serving 133
- Fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 16g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 8mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 357mg
- Calcium per serving 127mg
Moroccan Carrot Salad with Feta
Quentin Bacon
How to Make It
Step 1
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.
Step 2
Meanwhile, heat the olive oil over moderately high heat in a small nonstick skillet; add shallot, and cook, stirring, for about 2 minutes. Add the garlic and the next 3 ingredients (through cinnamon), and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Transfer the mixture to a bowl, and whisk in honey and orange and lemon juice. Stir in cilantro.
Step 3
When water is boiling, cook carrots for 8 minutes or until just tender. With tongs, transfer carrots to a bowl of ice water to stop cooking.
Step 4
Divide the salad greens, carrots, olives, and feta cheese among 4 serving plates. Drizzle with the dressing, and serve.