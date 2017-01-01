Fudgy Pops

Quentin Bacon
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 pop)
David Gaus
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 3 1/2 ounces bittersweet chocolate, chopped
  • 1 packet unflavored gelatin
  • 2 tablespoons cold water
  • 1 cup whole milk
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 1 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/4 teaspoon almond extract

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 204
  • Fat per serving 10g
  • Saturated fat per serving 6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 25g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 6mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 50mg
  • Calcium per serving 83mg

How to Make It

Place chocolate into a medium glass mixing bowl; set aside. Sprinkle gelatin over 2 tablespoons cold water in a small dish; set aside. Combine milk, sugar, and cocoa powder in a small saucepan over medium heat. Whisk constantly until cocoa is dissolved and mixture comes to a simmer. Remove from heat, and pour over the chocolate. Let stand for 2 minutes, then whisk gently until all chocolate is melted. Whisk in vanilla extract, almond extract, and the gelatin mixture. Portion the mixture evenly among 4 (4-ounce) molds (1/2 cup liquid per mold), and place in the freezer. Freeze for at least 4 hours or overnight.

