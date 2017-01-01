Quick Chicken Mole

Quentin Bacon
Yield
Makes 6 servings (serving size: 1/6 chicken and 2/3 cup sauce)
Carla Hall
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 1 medium onion, finely chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons cumin
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 (28-ounce) can diced tomatoes
  • 1 (4-ounce) can diced green chiles
  • 3 ounces dark chocolate, chopped
  • 1 teaspoon tahini
  • 1 tablespoon chopped cilantro
  • Rotisserie chicken
  • Garnish: sliced avocado and tomatoes

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 331
  • Fat per serving 17g
  • Saturated fat per serving 7g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 32g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 14g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 88mg
  • Iron per serving 5mg
  • Sodium per serving 555mg
  • Calcium per serving 73mg

How to Make It

Heat vegetable oil over medium heat in a large saucepan; add chopped onion, and cook for 3 minutes or until translucent. Add minced garlic, and cook for another minute. Stir in cumin, cinnamon, salt, and black pepper; cook for 1 minute. Stir in diced tomatoes and green chiles; simmer for 10 minutes. Stir in chopped chocolate and tahini until melted. Stir in cilantro; cool slightly. Process in a blender or food processor for 30 seconds or until smooth. (Add some water if sauce is too thick.) Spoon sauce over a rotisserie chicken. Garnish with sliced avocado and tomatoes; serve.

