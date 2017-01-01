- Calories per serving 90
- Fat per serving 5g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 11g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 23mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 60mg
- Calcium per serving 8mg
Mocha Cookies
Photo: Quentin Bacon
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Melt butter and 2 ounces semisweet chocolate in a microwave. Meanwhile, put egg, espresso powder, and sugar into a bowl; whisk for about 1 minute or until light. Combine melted-chocolate mixture with the egg mixture, scraping bowl if necessary. Sift together flour, baking powder, and salt; combine with the chocolate mixture, and mix well. Finely chop 2 ounces semisweet chocolate, and add to bowl, mixing until well-incorporated. Let chill for 15 minutes. Form a 6-inch log, and freeze for 3 hours or overnight. Preheat oven to 325°. Slice into 1/2-inch-thick slices, and place on baking sheet. Bake for 12 minutes. Cool on wire rack, and serve.