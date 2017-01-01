Mocha Cookies

Makes 12 servings (serving size: 1 cookie)
Keegan Gerhard
March 2016
Low Sodium

  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 2 ounces semisweet chocolate
  • 1 egg
  • 1 teaspoon instant espresso powder
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 1/8 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 2 ounces semisweet chocolate

  • Calories per serving 90
  • Fat per serving 5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 11g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 23mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 60mg
  • Calcium per serving 8mg

Melt butter and 2 ounces semisweet chocolate in a microwave. Meanwhile, put egg, espresso powder, and sugar into a bowl; whisk for about 1 minute or until light. Combine melted-chocolate mixture with the egg mixture, scraping bowl if necessary. Sift together flour, baking powder, and salt; combine with the chocolate mixture, and mix well. Finely chop 2 ounces semisweet chocolate, and add to bowl, mixing until well-incorporated. Let chill for 15 minutes. Form a 6-inch log, and freeze for 3 hours or overnight. Preheat oven to 325°. Slice into 1/2-inch-thick slices, and place on baking sheet. Bake for 12 minutes. Cool on wire rack, and serve.

