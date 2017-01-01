Mini PB&J Cupcakes

Quentin Bacon
Prep Time
30 Mins
Cook Time
15 Mins
Yield
Makes 35 mini cupcakes (serving size: 1 mini cupcake)
Lori Powell
March 2016

This recipe uses Peanut Butter-Cream Cheese Frosting

Ingredients

  • 1 1/4 cups cake flour
  • 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 3/4 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
  • 1/4 cup canola oil
  • 1 cup low-fat buttermilk
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 large egg white
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 1 1/2 cups grape jelly, plus more for garnish
  • 2

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 180
  • Fat per serving 7.3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.3g
  • Protein per serving 3.9g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 26.0g
  • Fiber per serving 0.5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 16mg
  • Iron per serving 0.6mg
  • Sodium per serving 128mg
  • Calcium per serving 25mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°. Place 35 miniature muffin cup liners in miniature muffin tin.

Step 2

Place flours in a medium bowl. Sift sugar, baking soda, and salt into bowl.

Step 3

Whisk butter and oil in a bowl. Add buttermilk and next 3 ingredients (through vanilla), whisking until well-combined. Add dry ingredients to wet.

Step 4

Fill liners three-quarters full, and bake in middle of oven about 15 minutes or until wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool 5 minutes; transfer cupcakes to a wire rack to cool.

Step 5

Pipe about 1 tablespoon of grape jelly into tops of cupcakes with a round-tipped pastry bag.

Step 6

Pipe frosting onto cakes with a star-tipped pastry bag. Garnish with a dollop of jelly.

