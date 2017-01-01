- Calories per serving 180
- Fat per serving 7.3g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.3g
- Protein per serving 3.9g
- Carbohydrate per serving 26.0g
- Fiber per serving 0.5g
- Cholesterol per serving 16mg
- Iron per serving 0.6mg
- Sodium per serving 128mg
- Calcium per serving 25mg
Mini PB&J Cupcakes
Quentin Bacon
This recipe uses Peanut Butter-Cream Cheese Frosting
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 350°. Place 35 miniature muffin cup liners in miniature muffin tin.
Step 2
Place flours in a medium bowl. Sift sugar, baking soda, and salt into bowl.
Step 3
Whisk butter and oil in a bowl. Add buttermilk and next 3 ingredients (through vanilla), whisking until well-combined. Add dry ingredients to wet.
Step 4
Fill liners three-quarters full, and bake in middle of oven about 15 minutes or until wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool 5 minutes; transfer cupcakes to a wire rack to cool.
Step 5
Pipe about 1 tablespoon of grape jelly into tops of cupcakes with a round-tipped pastry bag.
Step 6
Pipe frosting onto cakes with a star-tipped pastry bag. Garnish with a dollop of jelly.