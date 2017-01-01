Choco-Sour Cream Cupcakes

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 350°. Place 15 muffin cup liners in muffin tin.

Step 2 Whisk together first 5 ingredients. Sift mixture through sieve into a bowl; discard any lumps.

Step 3 Add chocolate, butter, and cocoa to a large heatproof bowl, and pour 1/2 cup boiling water on top. Let sit 2 minutes, and whisk until smooth. Add sour cream, buttermilk, and eggs, whisking until well-combined. Add dry ingredients to wet.