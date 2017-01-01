- Calories per serving 272
- Fat per serving 12g
- Saturated fat per serving 7.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
- Protein per serving 5.7g
- Carbohydrate per serving 37.7g
- Fiber per serving 1.8g
- Cholesterol per serving 49mg
- Iron per serving 1.9mg
- Sodium per serving 187mg
- Calcium per serving 77mg
Choco-Sour Cream Cupcakes
Quentin Bacon
This recipe uses Milk Chocolate-Cream Cheese Frosting
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 350°. Place 15 muffin cup liners in muffin tin.
Step 2
Whisk together first 5 ingredients. Sift mixture through sieve into a bowl; discard any lumps.
Step 3
Add chocolate, butter, and cocoa to a large heatproof bowl, and pour 1/2 cup boiling water on top. Let sit 2 minutes, and whisk until smooth. Add sour cream, buttermilk, and eggs, whisking until well-combined. Add dry ingredients to wet.
Step 4
Divide batter among liners; bake in middle of oven 20 minutes or until wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool 5 minutes; transfer cupcakes to a wire rack to cool. Frost cakes.