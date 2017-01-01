- Calories per serving 392
- Fat per serving 16g
- Saturated fat per serving 6.7g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5.9g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.9g
- Protein per serving 6.7g
- Carbohydrate per serving 56.5g
- Fiber per serving 0.5g
- Cholesterol per serving 52mg
- Iron per serving 1.4mg
- Sodium per serving 286mg
- Calcium per serving 75mg
Raspberry Cream Cupcakes
Flavor vanilla cupcakes with raspberry jam for a fruity spin on the classic.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°. Place 12 muffin cup liners in muffin tin.
Place flours in a medium bowl. Sift sugar, baking soda, and salt into bowl.
Whisk butter and oil. Add buttermilk and next 3 ingredients (through vanilla), whisking until well-combined. Add dry ingredients to wet.
Divide batter evenly among liners, and bake in middle of oven about 25 minutes or until wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool 5 minutes; transfer to a wire rack to cool.
Mix food coloring into frosting. Transfer half to a separate bowl, and mix with raspberry jam. Pipe about 1 tablespoon of jam frosting into tops of cupcakes with a round-tipped pastry bag.
Pipe remaining frosting onto cakes with a star-tipped pastry bag. Garnish with a raspberry.
Skinny it up! Frosting (just make half!) but no filling makes these about 100 calories and 4g fat lighter.