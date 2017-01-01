Raspberry Cream Cupcakes

Quentin Bacon
Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
25 Mins
Yield
Makes 12 regular cupcakes (serving size: 1 cupcake)
Lori Powell
March 2016

Flavor vanilla cupcakes with raspberry jam for a fruity spin on the classic.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/4 cups cake flour
  • 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 3/4 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
  • 1/4 cup canola oil
  • 1 cup low-fat buttermilk
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 large egg white
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 3 drops red food coloring
  • 2 tablespoons raspberry jam
  • 12 fresh raspberries, for garnish

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 392
  • Fat per serving 16g
  • Saturated fat per serving 6.7g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5.9g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.9g
  • Protein per serving 6.7g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 56.5g
  • Fiber per serving 0.5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 52mg
  • Iron per serving 1.4mg
  • Sodium per serving 286mg
  • Calcium per serving 75mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°. Place 12 muffin cup liners in muffin tin.

Step 2

Place flours in a medium bowl. Sift sugar, baking soda, and salt into bowl.

Step 3

Whisk butter and oil. Add buttermilk and next 3 ingredients (through vanilla), whisking until well-combined. Add dry ingredients to wet.

Step 4

Divide batter evenly among liners, and bake in middle of oven about 25 minutes or until wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool 5 minutes; transfer to a wire rack to cool.

Step 5

Mix food coloring into frosting. Transfer half to a separate bowl, and mix with raspberry jam. Pipe about 1 tablespoon of jam frosting into tops of cupcakes with a round-tipped pastry bag.

Step 6

Pipe remaining frosting onto cakes with a star-tipped pastry bag. Garnish with a raspberry.

Step 7

Skinny it up! Frosting (just make half!) but no filling makes these about 100 calories and 4g fat lighter.

