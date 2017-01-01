Raspberry Cream Cupcakes

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 350°. Place 12 muffin cup liners in muffin tin.

Step 2 Place flours in a medium bowl. Sift sugar, baking soda, and salt into bowl.

Step 3 Whisk butter and oil. Add buttermilk and next 3 ingredients (through vanilla), whisking until well-combined. Add dry ingredients to wet.

Step 4 Divide batter evenly among liners, and bake in middle of oven about 25 minutes or until wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool 5 minutes; transfer to a wire rack to cool.

Step 5 Mix food coloring into frosting. Transfer half to a separate bowl, and mix with raspberry jam. Pipe about 1 tablespoon of jam frosting into tops of cupcakes with a round-tipped pastry bag.

Step 6 Pipe remaining frosting onto cakes with a star-tipped pastry bag. Garnish with a raspberry.