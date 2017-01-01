Coconut-Lemon Minis

Quentin Bacon
Prep Time
30 Mins
Cook Time
15 Mins
Yield
Makes 38 mini cupcakes (serving size: 1 mini cupcake)
Lori Powell
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 1 1/4 cups cake flour
  • 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 3/4 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 3/4 cup flaked sweetened coconut
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated fresh lemon zest
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
  • 1/4 cup canola oil
  • 1 cup low-fat buttermilk
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 large egg white
  • 1/4 teaspoon coconut extract
  • 2
  • 1 cup toasted coconut flakes, for garnish

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 142
  • Fat per serving 6.5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3.4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.9g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
  • Protein per serving 2.3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 19.0g
  • Fiber per serving 0.5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 16mg
  • Iron per serving 0.6mg
  • Sodium per serving 96mg
  • Calcium per serving 25mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°. Place 38 miniature muffin cup liners in miniature muffin tin.

Step 2

Place flours in a bowl. Sift sugar, baking soda, and salt into bowl. Stir in coconut and lemon zest.

Step 3

Whisk butter and oil. Add buttermilk and next 3 ingredients (through coconut extract), whisking until well-combined. Add dry ingredients to wet.

Step 4

Divide batter evenly among liners, and bake in middle of oven about 15 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool 5 minutes; transfer to wire rack to cool.

Step 5

Frost cakes, and garnish with toasted coconut.

