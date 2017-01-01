- Calories per serving 348
- Fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 32g
- Carbohydrate per serving 38g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 63mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 543mg
- Calcium per serving 62mg
Teriyaki Chicken and Soba Noodles
Photo: Quentin Bacon
This Asian-inspired dish is quick, easy, and tasteful.
How to Make It
Step 1
Marinate chicken in 1/4 cup teriyaki sauce for 20 minutes.
Step 2
Preheat an oiled grill or grill pan. Grill chicken over medium heat, turning once, for 15 minutes or until cooked through. Transfer to cutting board, and tent with foil; let stand.
Step 3
Combine broth, water, ginger, garlic, and remaining 1 1/2 tablespoon teriyaki sauce in a saucepan; bring to a boil. Add mushrooms, carrots, and scallions; simmer for 10 minutes.
Step 4
Boil soba for 4 minutes or until just tender. Drain and divide among serving bowls. Stir sesame oil, basil, and cilantro into broth; divide among bowls. Slice chicken, and add to bowls along with radishes.