Citrusy Shrimp with Asparagus

Quentin Bacon
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
6 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 4-5 shrimp, 1 cup couscous, and about 7 asparagus stalks)
Lori Powell
March 2016

Make a quick and easy shrimp dinner by marinating shrimp in lemon juice and lime juice, grilling, and serving on top of couscous and fresh asparagus.

Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 2 cups water
  • 1 cup dried couscous
  • 1/2 teaspoon sea salt, divided
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper, divided
  • 4 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, divided
  • 3/4 pound raw large shrimp (about 18), peeled and deveined
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
  • 3 1/2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
  • 2 minced garlic cloves
  • Olive oil cooking spray
  • 3/4 pound asparagus spears, trimmed
  • 1 teaspoon honey
  • 1/4 cup chopped chives

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 282
  • Fat per serving 5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 20g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 39g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 126mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 451mg
  • Calcium per serving 51mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Bring 2 cups water to a boil in medium saucepan. Remove from heat, and stir in couscous; cover and let stand for 5 minutes. Fluff with a fork; stir in 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper and 1 tablespoon lemon juice.

Step 2

Bring another pan of water to a boil.

Step 3

Meanwhile, toss shrimp in 1 tablespoon each lemon and lime juice, 1 1/2 teaspoons olive oil, garlic, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and pepper. Marinate for 5 minutes.

Step 4

Preheat grill pan or grill. Lightly coat with cooking spray; grill shrimp, turning once, 3 minutes or until just cooked through. Cover and keep warm.

Step 5

When water is boiling, add asparagus, and cook 3 minutes or until just tender. Drain, and cover.

Step 6

Whisk together honey, chives, and remaining lemon juice and olive oil.

Step 7

Arrange couscous and asparagus on serving plates, and top with shrimp. Drizzle with dressing.

