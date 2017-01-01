Citrusy Shrimp with Asparagus

How to Make It

Step 1 Bring 2 cups water to a boil in medium saucepan. Remove from heat, and stir in couscous; cover and let stand for 5 minutes. Fluff with a fork; stir in 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper and 1 tablespoon lemon juice.

Step 2 Bring another pan of water to a boil.

Step 3 Meanwhile, toss shrimp in 1 tablespoon each lemon and lime juice, 1 1/2 teaspoons olive oil, garlic, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and pepper. Marinate for 5 minutes.

Step 4 Preheat grill pan or grill. Lightly coat with cooking spray; grill shrimp, turning once, 3 minutes or until just cooked through. Cover and keep warm.

Step 5 When water is boiling, add asparagus, and cook 3 minutes or until just tender. Drain, and cover.

Step 6 Whisk together honey, chives, and remaining lemon juice and olive oil.