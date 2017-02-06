Double C Smoothie

Purée papaya in a blender with frozen yogurt, 1 tablespoon agave nectar, and lime juice. Pour into a chilled serving glass.

Step 2

Rinse blender, and purée kiwifruit, reserving 1 slice, with remaining 1/2 tablespoon agave until smooth. Spoon on top of papaya mixture, and garnish with kiwifruit slice; serve.