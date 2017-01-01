Banana-Maple Smoothie

Kate Sears
Prep Time
5 Mins
Yield
Makes 1 smoothie (about 1 cup)
Lori Powell
March 2016

For a quick and easy breakfast option, blend this up in the morning for a healthy dose of potassium.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 ripe banana, sliced
  • 1/2 cup maple low-fat yogurt
  • 1/4 cup ice
  • 1 tablespoon pure maple syrup
  • 2 tablespoons pecans, toasted, plus more for garnish
  • Dash freshly grated nutmeg, plus more for garnish

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 304
  • Fat per serving 12g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 8g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 46g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 6mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 83mg
  • Calcium per serving 236mg

How to Make It

Purée all ingredients in a blender until smooth. Pour into a chilled glass, and garnish with toasted pecans and grated nutmeg; serve.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up