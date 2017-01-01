Sunrise Smoothie Parfait

Kate Sears
Prep Time
12 Mins
Yield
Makes 1 smoothie (1 1/2 cups)
Lori Powell
March 2016

This cool and fruity smoothie parfait makes the perfect summertime dessert. Combining great nutrition with even better flavor, this one-of-a-kind Sunrise Smoothie Parfait will leave you impressed.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup frozen unsweetened blueberries, preferably wild
  • 2 tablespoons frozen açaí pulp
  • 1/2 tablespoon light agave nectar
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons cold water
  • 1/2 cup cubed peeled ripe mango
  • 1/4 cup ice
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
  • 1 tablespoon toasted wheat germ
  • 1/2 cup frozen unsweetened pineapple cubes (such as Dole)
  • 1/4 cup coconut water
  • 2 tablespoons flaked unsweetened coconut

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 288
  • Fat per serving 8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 54g
  • Fiber per serving 8g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 75mg
  • Calcium per serving 50mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Purée first 4 ingredients in a blender until smooth. Pour into a chilled glass.

Step 2

Rinse blender, and purée mango with ice, lime juice, and wheat germ until smooth. Spoon over the blueberry mixture.

Step 3

Rinse blender again; purée pineapple with remaining ingredients until smooth. Spoon into glass over mango mixture; serve.

