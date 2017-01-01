- Calories per serving 278
- Fat per serving 14g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 8g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 9g
- Carbohydrate per serving 32g
- Fiber per serving 7g
- Cholesterol per serving 11mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 537mg
- Calcium per serving 163mg
Chopped Greek Salad
Kate Sears
Add Greek style to a tossed veggie salad by tossing in olives, feta cheese, mint and a tangy olive oil vinaigrette.
How to Make It
Step 1
Whisk together the first 5 ingredients (through black pepper) in a bowl. Slowly whisk in olive oil until well-combined.
Step 2
Place romaine in large serving bowl. Arrange chickpeas and next 6 ingredients (through feta) on top in sections. Sprinkle mint leaves over the salad. Drizzle the dressing over the salad just before serving, and toss. Serve with toasted pita halves.