Chopped Greek Salad

Whisk together the first 5 ingredients (through black pepper) in a bowl. Slowly whisk in olive oil until well-combined.

Step 2

Place romaine in large serving bowl. Arrange chickpeas and next 6 ingredients (through feta) on top in sections. Sprinkle mint leaves over the salad. Drizzle the dressing over the salad just before serving, and toss. Serve with toasted pita halves.