Scallop Ceviche

Anna Getty
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 1 pound frozen bay scallops, defrosted and quartered
  • 1 cup cherry tomatoes (about 12 whole), roughly chopped
  • 2 green or red serrano chile peppers, seeded and minced (about 1/2 teaspoon)
  • 3/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1 cup finely diced red onion (1/2 medium red onion)
  • 1 cup fresh orange juice
  • 1/3 cup fresh lemon juice
  • 1/3 cup fresh lime juice
  • 3 tablespoons finely shredded unsweetened coconut
  • Salt, to taste
  • Garnish: fresh cilantro

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 125
  • Fat per serving 2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 14g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 13g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 25mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 127mg
  • Calcium per serving 37mg

How to Make It

Combine scallops, cherry tomatoes, serrano chile peppers, chopped fresh cilantro, red onion, orange juice, lemon juice, lime juice, coconut, and salt, in a nonreactive (stainless steel or glass) bowl. Mix well; cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours or up to 16 hours. Spoon the ceviche into 6 small (4-ounce) glasses, and garnish with fresh cilantro. Serve immediately.

Anna Getty's Easy Green Organic (Chronicle Books)

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up