Edamame "Guacamole" with Chile-Dusted Pita Chips

Photo: Joseph DeLeo; Styling: PJ Mehaffey
Yield
Makes 8 servings (serving size: 1/2 cup guacamole and 3 chips)
Chris Santos
March 2016

Chris Santos is the co-owner of and award-winning executive chef at The Stanton Social in New York City.

Ingredients

  • 4 cups frozen shelled edamame, thawed
  • 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 cup warm water
  • 1 diced small red onion
  • 1 cup bottled diced roasted red bell peppers
  • 1 cup diced yellow bell pepper
  • 2 tablespoons lime juice
  • 1 minced jalapeño
  • 1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons chopped cilantro
  • 2 tablespoons chopped parsley
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • PITA RECIPE
  • 3 pitas
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon chili powder

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 298
  • Fat per serving 13g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 12g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 30g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 653mg
  • Calcium per serving 88mg

How to Make It

Preheat oven to 400°. Purée 3 cups edamame, 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil, and warm water in a food processor; set aside. Chop 1 cup edamame, and combine with red onion, roasted red bell peppers, yellow bell pepper, lime juice, jalapeño, 1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil, cilantro, parsley, 1 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Fold into purée. Slice pitas into eighths, and brush with olive oil; sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon salt, 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, and chili powder. Bake for 10 minutes. Serve with edamame mixture.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up