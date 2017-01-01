Pork Tenderloin with Cabbage and Apple Slaw

Photo: Hallie Burton
Prep Time
7 Mins
Cook Time
18 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 3-4 slices pork plus 1 1/2 cups salad)
Kate Merker
March 2016
Recipe Is:
Low Carbohydrate

Ingredients

  • 1/2 tablespoon olive oil
  • 2 pork tenderloins (1 1/4 pounds total)
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • 3/4 teaspoon black pepper, divided
  • 2 tablespoons rice vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 1 small Napa cabbage (about 1 pound), quartered, cored, and thinly sliced
  • 1 crisp red apple (such as Gala or Fuji), cut into thin wedges
  • 1/4 cup fresh cilantro sprigs

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 247
  • Fat per serving 8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 32g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 11g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 94mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 284mg
  • Calcium per serving 38mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400°. Heat oil in a large ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat. Season pork with 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper; cook, turning occasionally, for 6–8 minutes or until browned.

Step 2

Transfer skillet to the oven, and roast at 400° for 12-14 minutes or until pork is cooked through. Let rest for at least 5 minutes before slicing.

Step 3

Meanwhile, combine the vinegar, honey, and remaining salt and pepper in a large bowl. Add the cabbage and apples; toss. Let slaw sit for 5 minutes, tossing occasionally. Fold in cilantro, and serve with the pork.

