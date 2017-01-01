- Calories per serving 225
- Fat per serving 8g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 12g
- Carbohydrate per serving 29g
- Fiber per serving 8g
- Cholesterol per serving 54mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 387mg
- Calcium per serving 136mg
Mediterranean Chickpea Patties
Layer these tasty chickpea patties over mixed salad greens and drizzle with dressing for a quick Mediterranean lunch or dinner. Serve with pita chips, if desired.
How to Make It
Pulse first 4 ingredients (through cumin) and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper in a food processor until coarsely chopped and mixture comes together. Transfer to a bowl, add egg and 2 tablespoons flour; form into 8 (1/2-inch-thick) patties. Place remaining flour in a small dish and roll patties in it with floured hands; tap off excess flour.
Heat oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Cook patties for 2-3 minutes per side or until golden.
Whisk together the yogurt, lemon juice, and remaining salt and pepper. Divide greens, tomatoes, onion, and patties evenly among 4 plates; drizzle each salad with 2 tablespoons dressing. Serve with pita chips, if desired.