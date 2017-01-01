Mediterranean Chickpea Patties

Makes 4 servings (serving size: 2 patties plus 2 cups salad)
Layer these tasty chickpea patties over mixed salad greens and drizzle with dressing for a quick Mediterranean lunch or dinner. Serve with pita chips, if desired.

Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 1 (15.5-ounce) can chickpeas, rinsed and drained
  • 1/2 cup fresh flat-leaf parsley
  • 1 garlic clove, chopped
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper, divided
  • 1 egg, whisked
  • 4 tablespoons all-purpose flour, divided
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1/2 cup low-fat Greek-style yogurt
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 8 cups mixed salad greens
  • 1 cup grape tomatoes, halved
  • 1/2 small red onion, thinly sliced
  • Pita chips (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 225
  • Fat per serving 8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 12g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 29g
  • Fiber per serving 8g
  • Cholesterol per serving 54mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 387mg
  • Calcium per serving 136mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Pulse first 4 ingredients (through cumin) and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper in a food processor until coarsely chopped and mixture comes together. Transfer to a bowl, add egg and 2 tablespoons flour; form into 8 (1/2-inch-thick) patties. Place remaining flour in a small dish and roll patties in it with floured hands; tap off excess flour.

Step 2

Heat oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Cook patties for 2-3 minutes per side or until golden.

Step 3

Whisk together the yogurt, lemon juice, and remaining salt and pepper. Divide greens, tomatoes, onion, and patties evenly among 4 plates; drizzle each salad with 2 tablespoons dressing. Serve with pita chips, if desired.

