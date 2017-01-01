- Calories per serving 486
- Fat per serving 14g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 30g
- Carbohydrate per serving 65g
- Fiber per serving 7g
- Cholesterol per serving 49mg
- Iron per serving 7mg
- Sodium per serving 628mg
- Calcium per serving 168mg
Spaghetti with Quick Meat Sauce
Photo: Hallie Burton (no styling)
This spaghetti dish is ready in under 30 minutes, including prep and cook time, making it the perfect weeknight dinner option!
How to Make It
Step 1
Cook pasta according to package directions. Meanwhile, heat the oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add the onion, carrots, and garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, for 8-10 minutes or until soft.
Step 2
Increase the heat to medium-high. Add the ground sirloin, salt, and pepper; cook, breaking up the ground sirloin with a spoon, for 4-5 minutes or until ground sirloin is no longer pink. Add tomatoes, and simmer, stirring occasionally, for about 5 minutes or until the sauce thickens. Stir in the parsley.
Step 3
Serve pasta with the sauce, and sprinkle with the Parmesan cheese.